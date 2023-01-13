Cavusoglu: Ankara and Moscow are working on gas hub project

Ankara and Moscow are working on a gas hub project proposed by Russia, questions on the demand from European countries are being clarified, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, RIA Novosti reported.
"As for the gas hub project proposed by Russia, the ministries of the two countries are working on it. In fact, this proposal is addressed to Europe, in this regard, a demand from European countries is needed. Now we are working on identifying whether or not there is such a demand. The upcoming gas forum in Istanbul will be important in this regard," Cavusoglu said at a press conference with his Italian counterpart on Friday in Ankara.
The Presidents of Russia and Turkey had previously instructed to study in detail the issue of creating a gas hub in Turkey. In particular, gas supplies from the damaged Nord Stream pipeline could be moved via this hub. According to Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak, it's not only about creating a trading platform in Turkey, but also about the development of infrastructure and increase of supplies to the south. According to him, other countries can also be involved: Algeria, Qatar and Azerbaijan also supply gas to Europe via the southern route.