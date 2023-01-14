News
January 14
January 14
Swedish government wants to abolish dance permits
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Sweden's center-right coalition government wants to get rid of red tape by abolishing a decades-old requirement for restaurants, nightclubs and other establishments to get dance permits, AP reports.

The proposal means establishments would no longer need a license to host dances. Instead, they would generally only need to register with the police, which can be done orally and costs nothing.

Applying for a permit implies a fee of at least 700 kroner ($67) per establishment. As now, owners can lose their liquor and business licenses if police come and find out that the establishment did not have permission to allow visitors to dance.

Swedish media welcomed the abolition of dance permits.

The government has proposed that the change take effect July 1, although it requires parliamentary approval.
