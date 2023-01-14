Cyborg rats could join ranks of India's intelligence services

British woman married her blanket

Germany expects to deploy Puma BMPs for key NATO mission in first half of 2023

U.S. national security agencies investigate hundreds of new UFO reports

Bloomberg: The global economy starts the new year on a more optimistic note

Swedish government wants to abolish dance permits

Germany negotiates with Iraq on possibility of importing natural gas

NATO plans to send 3 spy planes to Romania next week

How to protect babies from COVID-19 without vaccination

SpaceX applies for registration in South Korea to launch Starlink Internet service

Explosion occurs on gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia

Finland may expand its military assistance to Ukraine by sending Leopard 2 battle tanks

Where sunrays never reach: South Korea telescope captures shadow areas of Moon

U.S. cannot stand by as Aliyev regime ruthlessly threatens lives of Karabakh citizens

Germany escapes recession so far

Mongolian parliament approves decision to restore ancient capital Karakorum

What kind of people wake up during anesthesia and how to predict it

TRT Haber: Turkey may offer Europe its own gas from Black Sea fields

171 of 510 UFOs discovered in US in 2022 could not be identified, Pentagon says

Erdogan's stuffed animal jeopardizes Sweden's accession process to NATO

NATO to redeploy AWACS aircraft systems to Romania to track Russia

Serbian FM voices red lines on Kosovo and Metohija

Cavusoglu: Ankara and Moscow are working on gas hub project

Mass media: Next meeting on normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations will take place either in Armenia or in Turkey

'Rick and Morty' creator charged with domestic violence

Poland and Lithuania want EU to impose restrictions on Russia's nuclear sector

Italy offers Ukraine to use ports of Venice and Trieste

U.S. federal budget deficit widens to $85 billion in December

Giving up wood-burning stoves could save lives of half million Africans per year

Google, Nvidia express concerns: Why is everyone against Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard?

Cavusoglu announces visit of his Iranian counterpart to Turkey

Presidents of Armenia and Germany discuss Nagorno Karabakh

Whale dies after being in river near Osaka, Japan

Mourinho decides not to go to national team

Iran welcomes talks between Syria and Turkey

Nissan updates exterior of GT-R sports car

Opposition bloc: Lachin corridor closed after agreement between Pashinyan and Aliyev in Prague

Coupon system for some primary products to enter into force in Karabakh on January 20

Bloomberg: China may become most important supplier of diesel fuel to Europe after EU oil embargo

Artsakh Information Center: Around 390 people in Karabakh unable to undergo surgery

Special prosecutor appointed to investigate secret documents in Biden's home

Russian military says it took Soledar under control on evening of January 12

Milky Way doesn't end where we thought it would: Astronomers have new data

TMZ: Kanye West gets secretly married

Yael Braun-Pivet: It is not France that should define Karabakh’s status

France National Assembly chair: We want to have Lachin corridor reopened as quickly as possible

We would not go that way if we considered dialogue with Azerbaijan vain and fruitless, France NA speaker says

Wizz Air launches flights between Venice, Yerevan

Braun-Pivet: France is mediator, very active, not limited to statements alone

Jack Nicholson scares his friends with his reclusive lifestyle

Permanent Representative of Armenia to UN Security Council noted importance of strong measures by UN

Goldman Sachs allows Brent to rise to $110 after restrictions in China are lifted

France National Assembly speaker explains why her country does not impose sanctions on aggressor Azerbaijan president

Armenia MP: Immediately ensure Armenian side’s access to accident zone to restore Artsakh electricity supply

How to compensate for harm from sedentary work

Yael Braun-Pivet: France does not recognize Karabakh independence

Floods in the Philippines kill 17 people

Minsk reports on readiness of artillerymen of regional grouping of troops

Microsoft employees to get unlimited vacation starting January 16

France National Assembly speaker on Lachin corridor closure: We will do everything to avoid humanitarian disaster

AP: US tornado kills 7 people

Xavi: It will be a fantastic final for entire football world

U.S. House of Representatives approves ban on oil sales to China from reserves

Armenia FM: Solid pressure on Azerbaijan from our international partners is needed

US senators send letter to Secretary of State Blinken, urging him to help Karabakh

Heads of Armenian and French parliaments discuss situation around Lachin corridor

Shinzo Abe's assassin faces formal charges

Singer Andre Hovnanyan urges not to keep silent about Artsakh problem

UK updates Armenia, Azerbaijan arms embargo guidance

US State Department spox does not comment on Armenia-Russia relations

AP: Sweden's largest rare earth deposits discovered in region

Fixed internet service still unavailable in Artsakh

SADA earns 10th Specialization as a part of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Turkish foreign minister warned Sweden that Ankara wouldn't support its membership in NATO

World oil prices dropping

Smoking, coffee and aspirin may delay Parkinson's disease symptoms

New museum in Jerusalem displays Armenian history (VIDEO)

Why German supermodel Patitz dies?

Gold prices are rising

Ronaldinho's son previews for Barcelona's youth team

France National Assembly speaker visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Copper rises in price

Armenia President to pay working visit to Estonia

Intel introduces Core i9-13900KS flagship processor that can independently develop frequency of up to 6 GHz

UK army buys Israeli Magni-X mini UAVs

Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, dies aged 54 (PHOTOS)

Bayramov calls Cavusoglu for 2nd time in week

Brazil football great Ronaldo gets engaged to model Celina Locks

Newspaper: All Armenia oligarchs to be under Investigative Committee radar

Messi's father negotiating with Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia

130,000 archaeological treasures found in Thessaloniki during metro construction

More than 255 women enlisted in Saudi Arabia's army

Nine-year-old schoolgirl find shark's tooth on beach that was 2.5 million years old

Coppa Italia: Roma are in the quarterfinals

Taliban unveils prototype of Afghanistan's first-ever supercar

Supercopa de Espana: Barca to face Real in final

Financial Times: EU decides to stockpile scarce medicines

Guterres urges countries not to interfere in internal affairs of other states

Museum dedicated to Turkish President is to be opened in Istanbul

France National Assembly speaker takes night walk in downtown Yerevan (PHOTOS)