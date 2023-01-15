Andrey Areshev: Azerbaijan, Armenia have switched places in terms of relations with Russia

The misunderstandings that arise in Russian-Armenian relations are related to the ambiguous position of the Armenian authorities, who allow themselves anti-Russian expressions. This was announced to Armenian News-NEWS.am by Andrey Areshev, an expert on South Caucasus issues.
According to him, since 1990, the Russian-Armenian relations have developed quite positively, and at that time Azerbaijan was in the same situation as Armenia is now in terms of relations with Russia.
"It is the fault of both the Armenian and the Russian side that there was no understanding of Armenia's internal political processes. The emphasis was placed on working with the elites, not the public. As a result, we got what we got. Both sides should give up negative rhetoric," said Areshev.