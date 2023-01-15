Analyst explains why Baku started talking about ‘Western Azerbaijan’

Azerbaijan takes a maximalist approach. And why should it behave differently when the prime minister of Armenia says from the UN podium that let Azerbaijan decide where the borders of Armenia begin? Andrey Areshev. This was announced to Armenian News-NEWS.am by Andrey Areshev, an expert on South Caucasus issues.
According to him, the opposite side is taking advantage of the weakness and foreign political passivity of the incumbent Armenian authorities, who consciously avoid using the trump cards they had and still have.
"I well remember the attempts to modernize the issue of Armenian refugees [from Azerbaijan] back in the mid-2000s, including at the level of international organizations. After all, the massive problem of refugees started back from Sumgait [city of Azerbaijan]. But, for some reason, they decided in Armenia that this issue is not worthy of discussion at the international level. Neighbors take away this trump card.
The term ‘Western Azerbaijan’ did not appear yesterday, it has been actively circulating for a long time, including in Moscow. They [i.e., the Azerbaijanis] need it, on the one hand, to see how far they can go. On the other hand, it is important for them from the point of view of the so-called ‘Zangezur corridor’ project. They plan to strengthen this idea in this way. It is difficult to say to what extent it will work for them. But the chances are greater in the absence of a consolidated Armenia-Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]-[Armenian] Diaspora position," Areshev emphasized.