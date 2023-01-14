Germany expects to deploy Puma BMPs for key NATO mission in first half of 2023

Germany expects to deploy Puma infantry fighting vehicles for a key NATO mission in the first half of 2023, German Army Inspector General Eberhard Zorn said, after Berlin had to recall the Puma from the alliance's rapid reaction force because of problems in exercises.
"As soon as we have sufficient vehicles repaired and operational for one company, we will use it for the VJTF," Eberhard Zorn said, referring to NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF).
This year, Germany leads the alliance's rapid response unit, which is NATO's first line of response and reinforcements in the event of conflict or escalating tensions with Russia.
In December, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said Germany would no longer purchase Puma until they proved reliable, after several were taken out of service during military exercises.