Ethiopia: 2 prisoners escaped by spraying chili pepper powder in guards' eyes

Two prisoners in Ethiopia escaped by spraying chili pepper powder in the eyes of guards escorting them back to a prison in the town of Alaba, the BBC reported.
'Out of four inmates who escaped, one was killed, another injured and two are still at large,' Deputy Commander Taju Negash of Southern Nations regional state police told the BBC.
It is unclear where the prisoners got their chili peppers from. This red pepper is used in Ethiopian cuisine, and Alaba is famous for growing it.
Authorities said the fugitive prisoners are dangerous and plan to publish their photos so the public can help search for them.