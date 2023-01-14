News
Azerbaijan transfers 2nd batch of energy equipment to Ukraine
Azerenergy CJSC has handed over to Ukraine the second batch of aid for Ukraine's energy sector - 45 standby power plants with a capacity of 94 to 150 kVA, the Energy Ministry's website reported.

"I would like to express my gratitude to my colleague, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, for his quick response and effective, timely support. We are grateful for your solidarity with the Ukrainian people," Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko noted, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

The first batch of equipment from Azerbaijan, containing 45 power transformers and five standby power plants, has already been distributed among energy companies and transferred to the regions most affected by the Russian attacks.
