Explosions heard in Kyiv
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

There were explosions in Kyiv, against which some Telegram channels, in particular propaganda channels, began to write about an alleged offensive from Belarus, UNIAN reported.

In fact, the morning sounds of explosions in the capital and the region are not connected to military action.

Lieutenant General, Chief of Staff - Deputy Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Pavlyuk commented on the situation. He reassured Ukrainians.

"The sounds of explosions that could be heard in Kiev and the region are being actively used by Russian boffins as an excuse to spread panic and broadcast the message that this is supposedly the beginning of an offensive from the north. I note that there are no enemy offensives from the north yet. The explosions are not related to an air or air defense threat or any military action. If there was a threat, you would have heard the alarm," Pavlyuk noted.

He also stressed that the cause of the explosions will be reported separately. It is known that before and after them, no air-raid alarms were declared in the capital or the region.
