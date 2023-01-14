Residents of Kyrgyzstan to save electricity due to abnormal cold weather

Kyrgyz energy experts have warned of possible power outages due to abnormal cold weather in the country and urged citizens to save electricity, Interfax reported.
"Due to a sharp increase in electricity consumption there is a load on power grids and equipment, especially during peak hours. In this regard, to save equipment from overheating and prevent its failure, short-term failures in the supply of electricity are possible," said the report of JSC National Electric Networks of Kyrgyzstan (NESK).
Heavy snowfall in Kyrgyzstan began on January 10 and continued until January 12. On the night of Friday night the temperature in the flat areas of Kyrgyzstan was recorded fall to minus 24 degrees Celsius, in some mountainous areas of the republic the temperature reached minus 42 degrees below zero. According to Kyrgyz forecasters, the frost will last until the end of the month.