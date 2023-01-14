Senator Bob Menendez vows to continue blocking transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez has vowed to continue blocking the transfer of military aircraft to Turkey unless Ankara improves its human rights record and stops threatening U.S. regional allies, Politico reported.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is considering handing Turkey 40 U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets worth $20 billion and, separately, F-35 fighter jets for Greece, the Wall Street Journal first reported on Friday and was later confirmed by a source familiar with the discussions who spoke to POLITICO on condition of anonymity.

Such a deal would require congressional approval and that Sen. Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, end his opposition to sending fighter jets to Ankara.

But in a statement Menendez's office prepared for the media and obtained in advance by POLITICO, the senator said he has not changed his mind.

“I strongly oppose the Biden administration’s proposed sale of new F-16 aircraft to Turkey,” Menendez says, blasting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for continuing to “undermine international law, disregard human rights and democratic norms, and engage in alarming and destabilizing behavior in Turkey and against neighboring NATO allies.”

“Until Erdogan ceases his threats, improves his human rights record at home — including by releasing journalists and political opposition — and begins to act like a trusted ally should, I will not approve this sale,” the chair continued, noting he supports the F-35 sale to Greece.

A source familiar with the situation said Menendez told the White House back in December that he would not support a large-scale transfer of military aircraft.



