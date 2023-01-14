Export from East Azerbaijan accounted for 40% of Iran's total exports to Armenia

Exports from Iran's East Azerbaijan Province accounted for 40% of Iran's total exports to Armenia in the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21 to December 21), Mehr reported.
Iran's total exports to Armenia during this period amounted to $304 million, of which $125 million was shipped from East Azerbaijan.
"The province's export tonnage to Armenia during this period reached 702,000 tons," the head of the Provincial Industry, Mining and Trade Organization said.
Bitumen, metallic mineral products, chemical products, fruits, vegetables, dried fruits and nuts were the main exported products in this period.
According to Habib Aminzadeh, former head of the Provincial Industry, Mining and Trade Organization, East Azerbaijan also has one of the largest shares of mineral reserves among Iranian provinces.
"The mineral resources of East Azerbaijan amount to 8.5 billion tons. Thirty-one of the 57 types of minerals identified in the country are mined here. There are 13 copper mines, eight gold mines, seven iron ore mines and three nepheline mines in Sarab, Kaleibar and Azarshar (provincial counties)," he said.
The province has 735 identified mines, of which 400 are active, employing 12,612 people. East Azerbaijan has the second highest employment rate in the country, the media reports.
Notably, East Azerbaijan is home to 30 steel producing companies, and annual steel exports amount to over $100 million. It produces 5.5 million tons of steel per year and accounts for 24% of Iran's total steel production.
Sungun copper mine is located in Varzakan county of East Azerbaijan, 75 km northwest of Ahar provincial city. It is the most important geological and industrial feature of the area and the largest open-pit copper mine in Iran, the Financial Tribune reported.
The city of Tabriz, capital of East Azerbaijan Province, is the center of chocolate and cookie production in Iran. About half of Iran's cookies and chocolates are produced in this northeastern city.