Kazakhstan holds elections to Senate of Parliament

Elections of 20 deputies of the Senate of Parliament are held in Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Today reported.
The deputies of the Senate of the Parliament are elected by the citizens of Kazakhstan, who are maslikhats (maslikhat - local representative body - ed.), on the basis of indirect suffrage by secret ballot.
Elections of deputies to the Senate are held at joint meetings of electors, which in all regions of the country will start at 11:00 a.m.
According to the Republican Central Election Commission, there are 55 candidates on the ballot.
A person of 30 years old with higher education and work experience of at least five years, who has been a permanent resident for at least three years in the territory of the region, city of republican significance or the capital, may become a deputy of the Senate. Senators are elected for six years, with half of them being re-elected every three years.
Nomination of candidates began on November 29, 2022 and ended at 18.00 on December 14. Campaigning took place from December 24 to 0000 on January 13 (19 days). It ended at 00:00 on January 13 and the day of silence before the elections began. Establishment of the results of the parliamentary senate elections will take place no later than seven days from the date of the elections - no later than January 20.