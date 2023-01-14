Iran expresses readiness to build power plants in Lebanon

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said Tehran is ready to build power plants in Lebanon, Tasnim reported.
At a joint press conference with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib in Beirut, the Iranian foreign minister said they explored ways to promote trade, economic and tourism cooperation in line with the development and progress of the two countries.
Amir Abdollahian noted that Iran, which has top-notch technological capabilities, is ready to build the power plants Lebanon needs as part of an agreement to be finalized.
Pointing to the agreement that was signed during his last visit to Lebanon in order to ease the pain and economic pressure on the Lebanese people, Amir Abdollahian said that progress has been made in implementing the deal.
A technical team from Lebanon went to Iran to weigh plans for cooperation and the supply of fuel needed by Lebanon, he said.