Ukrainian authorities report missile attack on Kyiv infrastructure

On the morning of Saturday, January 14, there were powerful explosions in Kyiv. The air-raid alarm sounded immediately after loud sounds that frightened residents and guests of the Ukrainian capital, UNIAN reported.
The Kyiv city military administration said that Russian troops attacked the city with missiles. In turn, the office of the President of Ukraine urged Ukrainians not to ignore the air raid, specifying that the target was again infrastructure.
Later the mayor of Kyiv noted the location of the explosions, the Dneprovsky district of the capital was attacked.
Later, the Kyiv city military administration confirmed the hit to the infrastructure facility.
In addition, the mayor of Kyiv reported rocket debris that fell on a non-residential building.