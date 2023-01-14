Clashes in Tunis during protests on anniversary of revolution

Protesters tried to break through police barricades in central Tunis on Saturday, the anniversary of a key date in the 2011 revolution that led to democracy in Tunisia, during a demonstration against Tunisian President Kais Saied's seizure of near total power.
The opposition remains divided in its quest to remove Said from power, and Saturday's protests are divided among several different groups, which police say should demonstrate in separate, defined areas
However, protesters said they planned to disobey police instructions and march to Habib Bourguiba's central avenue, a traditional rally site, and break through barricades, Reuters reported.
Saied closed the elected parliament in 2021 and began restructuring the political system, but low turnout in December elections for the new, largely powerless, legislature showed that there was little popular interest in its changes.
The main political forces, including most parties and labor unions, now oppose Said's project, many of them calling it an anti-democratic coup.
However, they have failed to overcome the deep ideological and personal contradictions that have divided them for many years, instead of forming a united front.
Many parties still reject the role of the largest party, the Islamist Ennahda. The influential UGTT union seeks a national dialogue, but does not invite any party that blames Said for the coup.
The protests come 12 years after the overthrow of former Tunisian head Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, and January 14 is considered by most Tunisian parties and civil society groups as the anniversary of the revolution.