Iranian FM holds talks in Damascus with Syrian President

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met and held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Saturday in Damascus, Mehr reported.
At the head of a high-level delegation, Amir Abdollahian traveled from the Lebanese capital Beirut to Damascus to meet with Syrian officials.
Upon his arrival in Damascus, he was greeted by his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.
The Iranian foreign minister's delegation included Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Bashar Jaafari, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani, Iranian Ambassador to Syria Mehdi Sobhani and Ali Asghar Haji, senior adviser to Iranian Foreign Minister on special political affairs.
Earlier Thursday, Amir Abdollahian paid a visit to Beirut, where he discussed bilateral, regional and international issues with the Lebanese foreign minister, the prime minister, the speaker of parliament and the general secretary of Hezbollah.
Upon his arrival in Beirut, the Iranian foreign minister stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to provide strong support to the Lebanese people, government and resistance forces.