News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 14
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
UAE Energy Minister: OPEC+ faces "unstable outlook" in oil markets
UAE Energy Minister: OPEC+ faces "unstable outlook" in oil markets
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

OPEC+ is facing an "unstable outlook" in oil markets both on supply and demand, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazroui said on Saturday in an interview with Asharq TV.

According to him, this is due to the entry into force of European sanctions on Russian oil, in addition to the cancellation of China's "zero-quote" policy.

OPEC+ production capacity decreased by 3.7 million bpd due to lower investment in the oil sector, Al Mazroui said.

He also noted that the UAE is taking proactive steps to compensate for capacity cuts in some countries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos