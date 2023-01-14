OPEC+ is facing an "unstable outlook" in oil markets both on supply and demand, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazroui said on Saturday in an interview with Asharq TV.
According to him, this is due to the entry into force of European sanctions on Russian oil, in addition to the cancellation of China's "zero-quote" policy.
OPEC+ production capacity decreased by 3.7 million bpd due to lower investment in the oil sector, Al Mazroui said.
He also noted that the UAE is taking proactive steps to compensate for capacity cuts in some countries.