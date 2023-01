Iranian Foreign Ministry summons British ambassador to protest interference in the country's affairs

Peru's president refuses to resign despite violent protests in the country

About 6,000 protesters, including Greta Thunberg, staged a protest in Germany

Lithuania says powerful explosion at gas pipeline may have been caused by technical malfunction

Mitsotakis: Parliamentary elections in Greece will take place in spring

UAE Energy Minister: OPEC+ faces "unstable outlook" in oil markets

Azerbaijani media report on visit of U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Cameron to Baku

French MFA summons Iranian chargé d'affaires in Paris amid execution of Alireza Akbari

Clashes in Tunis during protests on anniversary of revolution

Iranian FM holds talks in Damascus with Syrian President

Czech Republic holds presidential elections

Iran expresses readiness to build power plants in Lebanon

Kazakhstan holds elections to Senate of Parliament

Ukrainian authorities report missile attack on Kyiv infrastructure

Export from East Azerbaijan accounted for 40% of Iran's total exports to Armenia

Senator Bob Menendez vows to continue blocking transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey

Armenian and Artsakh FMs discuss Karabakh situation

New Israeli FM invites Bayramov to visit Azerbaijan on occasion of Azerbaijani Embassy opening

European Parliament rapporteur: Lachin corridor blockade should be lifted without delay

Qatar and UAE energy ministers: The world will need natural gas for a long time to come

5 patients from Artsakh moved to specialized medical centers of Armenia with ICRC mediation

Residents of Kyrgyzstan to save electricity due to abnormal cold weather

Expert assesses chances of Turkish opposition in upcoming elections

US refuses to comment on information about simultaneous sale of fighter jets to Turkey and Greece

Samantha Power: Each day humanitarian assistance cannot flow freely to Karabakh

Swedish MP: Humanitarian catastrophe is looming, as Azerbaijan blocked Lachin corridor

Ara Mkrtchyan appointed Armenian Deputy Minister of Justice

Satanovsky assesses prospects of changing course of Turkish policy after elections

European Parliament to discuss at plenary session humanitarian consequences of Karabakh blockade

Hearing on opening Lachin corridor to be held at UN International Court of Justice on January 30

U.S. State Department urges Azerbaijani authorities to release opposition prisoners as soon as possible

Explosions heard in Kyiv

Iranian FM: Saudi Arabia is still not ready to normalize relations with Tehran

Ethiopia: 2 prisoners escaped by spraying chili pepper powder in guards' eyes

Cyborg rats could join ranks of India's intelligence services

British woman married her blanket

Germany expects to deploy Puma BMPs for key NATO mission in first half of 2023

U.S. national security agencies investigate hundreds of new UFO reports

Azerbaijan transfers 2nd batch of energy equipment to Ukraine

Bloomberg: The global economy starts the new year on a more optimistic note

Swedish government wants to abolish dance permits

Germany negotiates with Iraq on possibility of importing natural gas

NATO plans to send 3 spy planes to Romania next week

SpaceX applies for registration in South Korea to launch Starlink Internet service

Explosion occurs on gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia

Finland may expand its military assistance to Ukraine by sending Leopard 2 battle tanks

U.S. cannot stand by as Aliyev regime ruthlessly threatens lives of Karabakh citizens

Germany escapes recession so far

Mongolian parliament approves decision to restore ancient capital Karakorum

TRT Haber: Turkey may offer Europe its own gas from Black Sea fields

Erdogan's stuffed animal jeopardizes Sweden's accession process to NATO

NATO to redeploy AWACS aircraft systems to Romania to track Russia

Serbian FM voices red lines on Kosovo and Metohija

Cavusoglu: Ankara and Moscow are working on gas hub project

Mass media: Next meeting on normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations will take place either in Armenia or in Turkey

Poland and Lithuania want EU to impose restrictions on Russia's nuclear sector

Italy offers Ukraine to use ports of Venice and Trieste

U.S. federal budget deficit widens to $85 billion in December

Cavusoglu announces visit of his Iranian counterpart to Turkey

Presidents of Armenia and Germany discuss Nagorno Karabakh

Whale dies after being in river near Osaka, Japan

Iran welcomes talks between Syria and Turkey

Nissan updates exterior of GT-R sports car

Opposition bloc: Lachin corridor closed after agreement between Pashinyan and Aliyev in Prague

Coupon system for some primary products to enter into force in Karabakh on January 20

Bloomberg: China may become most important supplier of diesel fuel to Europe after EU oil embargo

Artsakh Information Center: Around 390 people in Karabakh unable to undergo surgery

Special prosecutor appointed to investigate secret documents in Biden's home

Russian military says it took Soledar under control on evening of January 12

Yael Braun-Pivet: It is not France that should define Karabakh’s status

France National Assembly chair: We want to have Lachin corridor reopened as quickly as possible

We would not go that way if we considered dialogue with Azerbaijan vain and fruitless, France NA speaker says

Wizz Air launches flights between Venice, Yerevan

Braun-Pivet: France is mediator, very active, not limited to statements alone

Permanent Representative of Armenia to UN Security Council noted importance of strong measures by UN

Goldman Sachs allows Brent to rise to $110 after restrictions in China are lifted

France National Assembly speaker explains why her country does not impose sanctions on aggressor Azerbaijan president

Armenia MP: Immediately ensure Armenian side’s access to accident zone to restore Artsakh electricity supply

Yael Braun-Pivet: France does not recognize Karabakh independence

Floods in the Philippines kill 17 people

Minsk reports on readiness of artillerymen of regional grouping of troops

France National Assembly speaker on Lachin corridor closure: We will do everything to avoid humanitarian disaster

AP: US tornado kills 7 people

U.S. House of Representatives approves ban on oil sales to China from reserves

Armenia FM: Solid pressure on Azerbaijan from our international partners is needed

US senators send letter to Secretary of State Blinken, urging him to help Karabakh

Heads of Armenian and French parliaments discuss situation around Lachin corridor

Shinzo Abe's assassin faces formal charges

UK updates Armenia, Azerbaijan arms embargo guidance

US State Department spox does not comment on Armenia-Russia relations

AP: Sweden's largest rare earth deposits discovered in region

Fixed internet service still unavailable in Artsakh

Turkish foreign minister warned Sweden that Ankara wouldn't support its membership in NATO

World oil prices dropping

New museum in Jerusalem displays Armenian history (VIDEO)

Gold prices are rising

France National Assembly speaker visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Copper rises in price

Armenia President to pay working visit to Estonia

UK army buys Israeli Magni-X mini UAVs