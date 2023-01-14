Iranian Foreign Ministry summons British ambassador to protest interference in the country's affairs

British Ambassador to Tehran Simon Shercliff has been summoned to Iran's Foreign Ministry to protest the unwarranted interference of British officials in Iran's national security affairs, Tasnim reported.
The meeting was a protest by Iran against the British government's acts of sabotage against the national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to the Foreign Office website.
This came after British officials reacted to the execution of former Iranian official Alireza Akbari, who was hanged on charges of spying for British intelligence.
The Director General of the Western Europe Department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry pointed to tangible information about the trap set by the British side for Akbari, saying that the British government should be held accountable for its unconventional ties that led to the violation of the national security of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The director general also noted that the unwarranted and mischievous support for the spy contradicts statements about striving for a relationship based on mutual respect.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry official stressed that decisive action on the part of Iran to ensure its national security would not depend on the consent of other governments, including Britain, and said that the continuation of such illegal and criminal actions would not be tolerated.
The Director General added that the British government must take responsibility for the consequences of continuing its unconventional and meddling approach.
It was further stressed that under the laws of the Islamic Republic of Iran, dual citizenship is not accepted, and the interference and destructive statements of Britain under this pretext are unwarranted.
The Iranian diplomat once again condemned any threatening and unjustified action against Iran's national security and demanded that the British ambassador reflect this issue in London.