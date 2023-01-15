Protests being held in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu government

Tens of thousands of people protested in central Tel Aviv Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new hard-right government, which critics say threatens Israeli democracy, AFP reported.
Protesters braved the rain for the rally, brandishing signs with slogans decrying a "government of shame" and urging: "bring down the dictator."
Israeli media reported 80,000 people joined the rally, citing police sources. Police gave no official estimate after reporting 20,000 protesters earlier in the evening.
The demonstration is the biggest since Netanyahu's new government took power in late December in Israel.
Other rallies were held in Jerusalem, outside the prime minister's and the president's residences, and in the northern city of Haifa, local media reported.
Already Israel's longest-serving premier, Netanyahu returned to power at the head of a coalition with extreme-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, some of whose officials now head key ministries.
Protesters called for Netanyahu, who is fighting corruption charges in court, to resign.
Opposition parties had called on Israelis to join the demonstration—organized by an anti-corruption group—to "save democracy" and in protest at a planned judicial overhaul.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced on January 4 a controversial plan to hand more powers to lawmakers in appointing judges and overriding Supreme Court decisions.
The new government has also announced intentions to pursue a policy of settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank and carry out social reforms that have worried members and supporters of the LGBTQ community.
The rally included messages against the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories and calls to protect the rights of the LGBTQ community.