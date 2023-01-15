UK to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine in ‘coming weeks’

The UK will send a squadron of 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine "in the coming weeks," Downing Street says, Sky News reported.
It marks the first time a Western country has pledged tanks to Kyiv.
Around 30 AS90s, which are large, self-propelled guns, operated by five gunners, will also be provided.
The details were announced following a call between UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday.
The hope is that other allies will follow suit, most notably Germany, unlocking the Leopard 2 tank, which was manufactured in far greater numbers and is used by several other European countries.
The UK will begin training the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use the tanks and guns in the coming days, with more information set to be provided by Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on Monday.