Amirabdollahian to Assad: Iran will continue to resolutely support Syria

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Saturday to discuss ways to expand bilateral relations, Iran's Mehr News Agency reports.
At the meeting, Amirabdollahian stressed that Iran considers the security and progress of Syria as its own security and progress and will continue to resolutely support Syria.
Reflecting on the positive and close consultations and cooperation between the officials of the two countries, the Iranian FM called his visit to Iran a continuation of consultations and exchange of ideas on mutual issues between the two countries.
He described Iranian-Syrian bilateral relations as growing, and emphasized the need for further strengthening of these relations in all areas of interest.
Amirabdollahian, pointing to the invitation for President Assad to visit Iran, expressed his belief that this visit will become a basis for strengthening friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries in various domains.
He announced Iran's readiness to develop and sign a comprehensive long-term cooperation program between the two countries, as well as to emphasize the need to lay foundations for bilateral and multilateral cooperation to help and participate in the reconstruction of Syria.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in his turn, stressed the importance of the Iranian FM's visit to Syria—both on a bilateral and regional level.
He added that Iran is Syria’s closest country which supported the Syrians during the war.
Emphasizing the importance of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s future visit to Syria, the latter’s president stressed the readiness and serious desire of Damascus to make joint efforts and lay the foundation for the maximum success of this visit.