About 25mn California residents under flood watch

Around 25 million people in California are under a flood watch this weekend as the latest in a parade of deadly storms drenches this US state, BBC News reported.
Several waterways have flooded, at least 19 people have died and thousands have been told to evacuate their homes.
In Montecito, a town 84 miles (135km) northwest of Los Angeles, locals say the rain aggravates their trauma.
Montecito creek became a violent, raging flow again this past week, prompting fire officials to issue a "Leave Now!" warning to the entire community, which includes some of California's most famous residents such as Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.
The evacuation order in Montecito has been lifted, but residents remain on edge. And with so much of the land already saturated, the risk of flooding and landslides is very real.
The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, joined the volunteers filling sandbags in Santa Barbara. He says the area is a "hot spot" he's concerned about in the coming days.
In Northern California, vineyards are under water. In Capitola, the historic wharf has been destroyed and the beach town battered. In the storied Salinas Valley, the river is rising and threatening California's famed agricultural heartland.
US President Joe Biden has now ordered federal aid for Sacramento, Merced, and Santa Cruz counties.