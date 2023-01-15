News
At least 16 killed in twin-engine plane crash in Nepal
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 16 people were killed on Sunday when an aircraft crashed in western Nepal’s Pokhara, an army spokesman said, in the small Himalayan country’s worst crash in more than 30 years, Reuters reported.

“We expect to recover more bodies,” Krishna Bhandari told Reuters. “The plane has broken into pieces.”

There were 72 people on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals, said airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
