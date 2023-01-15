4 more patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, one of them is pregnant woman

Four more patients were transferred from Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia on Sunday, Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare informs.
Due to the ongoing blockage by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, four patients—one of them, a pregnant woman—from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh were transferred to various specialized medical centers in Armenia today—and with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
Until today, a total of 28 patients have been transferred from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and accompaniment of the ICRC.