Young Armenian couple dies due to elevator malfunction in Georgia

A young Armenian couple has died due to an elevator malfunction in Georgia.
The bodies of the man and woman who died as a result of the tragic incident in a residential building of the capital Tbilisi were handed over to the forensic medical examination bureau, Resonance Daily informed.
The couple had a 4-year-old child.
The incident happened Saturday when Armen Sarkisov fell into the elevator shaft, and his wife tried to help him when the elevator moved. Both died as a result.
An investigation has been launched into this incident.
The police and forensic experts are working on the spot.
Local residents say that the problem with this elevator has existed for a long time, and they have repeatedly asked the department to solve the problem—but in vain.
According to the head of the district, however, neither the administration nor the city hall received such a call from the residents.