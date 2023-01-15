All passengers killed in Nepal plane crash

A passenger plane, ATR-72, carrying 72 people onboard, crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday, India Today reported.
The flight was en route from Kathmandu to Pokhara.
The plane took off from Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33am today.
It reportedly crashed ten seconds before landing at the airport and everyone onboard is reported to be dead.
The aircraft crashed into forested land located on the banks of the Seti Gandaki river that flows between the old domestic airport and Pokhra International Airport.
The plane caught fire as it crashed and rescue workers were trying to put it off.
The passenger manifest shows 11 of the passengers onboard were international visitors and three of them were infants.
"53 Nepalis, five Indians, four Russians, one Irish national, two Koreans, one Argentinian, and a French national were on board at the time of the mishap," Airport authority officials said.
The Nepali government has called an emergency meeting of the cabinet, following the passenger aircraft crash at Pokhara Airport.