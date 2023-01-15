Dmitry Rogozin: Russian designers created unique Marker unmanned reconnaissance, assault vehicle

Russian designers have created the unique unmanned reconnaissance and assault vehicle called Marker. Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos, wrote about this on Telegram.
"Marker has a technical vision and an automatic control system. In the conditions of electronic warfare it works autonomously, independently performing a combat task, ensuring the targeting of enemy targets at a distance of at least 15 km. Marker has already been tested as a security system of the Vostochny Cosmodrome, providing the overseeing of its security perimeter. Now they shall be tested in Donbas," Rogozin added.