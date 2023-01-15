Georgia official reacts harshly to Ukraine request for transfer of Buk air defense system

Georgian authorities will not allow the country to be drawn into a military confrontation, Deputy Prime Minister Tea Tsulukiani said, reports Sputnik Georgia.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian President, responded to Georgia's refusal to transfer the Buk anti-aircraft missile system to Kyiv. According to him, even after ten and a half months of war, the Georgian government does not understand which side it should be on.
"There is only one answer: the Georgian authorities will not allow the state of Georgia to be involved in a military confrontation. Therefore, we will not provide military aid, of course, to any of the parties to the military conflict," Tsulukiani said on the air of First Channel television of Georgia.
The deputy PM considered it regrettable that there are still attempts to involve Georgia in the conflict.
Also, Tsulukiani noted that Georgia has already gone through too many wars.
"Therefore, we simply cannot allow it; this is our responsibility for the future of our country," she added.
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Georgia announced that the country received the Buk air defense system in 2007—but not for free, as some experts and media say.
The MOD emphasized that Georgia continues to provide humanitarian and political aid to Ukraine. As for the supply of weapons, Georgia has not done so because it does not want a new conflict in its territory, Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze stated earlier.
In addition, the Georgian authorities do not impose sanctions on Russia, arguing that only Georgia would suffer from it. However, the country adheres to the international sanctions against Russia.