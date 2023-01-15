News
Protest staged near Russian military base in Gyumri
The demonstrators aim to put pressure on the Russian side to have the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor—which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia—reopened

The opposition National Democratic Pole alliance of Armenia on Sunday held a protest, under the slogan "Blockage for de-blockage," outside the 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri.

A large number of police force were assembled near the Russian military base.

After making speeches outside the military base, the participants of this demonstration are marching in Gyumri.

The demonstrators announce that their goal is to blockade the 102nd Russian  military base in Gyumri, thus putting pressure on the Russian side to have the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor—which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia—reopened.
