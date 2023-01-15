Protest staged near Russian military base in Gyumri

The demonstrators aim to put pressure on the Russian side to have the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor—which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia—reopened
The opposition National Democratic Pole alliance of Armenia on Sunday held a protest, under the slogan "Blockage for de-blockage," outside the 102nd Russian military base in Gyumri.
A large number of police force were assembled near the Russian military base.
After making speeches outside the military base, the participants of this demonstration are marching in Gyumri.
