News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 16
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Eni announces new natural gas discovery in Mediterranean field
Eni announces new natural gas discovery in Mediterranean field
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Italian energy group Eni said on Sunday it had made a new natural gas discovery in an Egyptian offshore field in the Eastern Mediterranean sea, Reuters reported.

State-controlled Eni is looking for new natural gas sources as it aims to completely replace gas imports from Russia by 2025 following the situation on Ukraine.

The new discovery is located in the Nargis-1 exploration well and “can be developed leveraging the proximity to Eni’s existing facilities,” the group said in a statement.

The Nargis-1 well is part of Egypt’s 1,800-sq. km Nargis Offshore Area concession operated by Chevron, with a 45% interest in it. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos