Show news feed
Karabakh preschool, long-day school classes to continue to be suspended
Karabakh preschool, long-day school classes to continue to be suspended
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Classes at the preschools and long-day schools in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) will continue to be suspended due to insufficient supply of food, informed the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Artsakh.

As a result of the ongoing Azerbaijani blockage of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, the educational process in the other schools in Artsakh will be carried in the following manner as of January 16:

Classes at the preschool groups in public schools will be carried out from 9am to 1pm without lunch break.

Classes at the 1st and 2nd Grades in public schools will resume on January 16, one week earlier than the period approved by the annual curriculum.

The days of the winter break week will be redistributed over the spring and summer breaks.

Classes at Grades 3 to 12 will be held as usual.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
