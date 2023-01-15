Peru president extends state of emergency for 1 month due to protests

Turkey proposes Russia, Ukraine to open humanitarian corridor for detainees’ exchange, Ukrainian ombudsman says

Russian expert: Azerbaijan has sent quite alarming signal to Karabakh population

Iraq deploys 6,000 policemen on Iran and Turkey borders, media report

At least 10 killed in Congo church bomb explosion

Paris prosecutor's office launches judicial investigation into Gare du Nord train station attack

Andrey Areshev: September escalation on Armenia border occurred immediately after Russia troops’ retreat from Kharkov

Iran president orders to reopen company that oversees natural gas storage in emergencies

President declares ‘historic’ constitutional crisis in Israel

Eni announces new natural gas discovery in Mediterranean field

Russian analyst: Russia's increased dependence on Turkey will be taken into account in Karabakh issue

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 198 Russia, Belarus, Ukraine nationals

EU calls on Iran to abolish capital punishment

Afghanistan female ex-MP, bodyguard shot dead at home

Red Cross transports medicine, other supplies from Armenia to Karabakh

Putin announces special military operation’s positive dynamics

Andrey Areshev: Armenia leadership seriously discussing matter of leaving CSTO

UN slams Afghanistan central bank for ‘misleading’ statements

Dmitry Rogozin: Russian designers created unique Marker unmanned reconnaissance, assault vehicle

Biden declares major natural disaster in California

Karabakh preschool, long-day school classes to continue to be suspended

Analyst explains why Baku started talking about ‘Western Azerbaijan’

Boris Johnson was on verge of ruin, took loan with millionaire relative’s help, media report

Georgia official reacts harshly to Ukraine request for transfer of Buk air defense system

Kansas ex-governor: Who is willing to save Karabakh?

Ibrahim Kalin: New Turkish ground operation possible in Syria at any time

Protest staged near Russian military base in Gyumri

All passengers killed in Nepal plane crash

Young Armenian couple dies due to elevator malfunction in Georgia

World Health Organization urges China to release more Covid-19 information

Andrey Areshev: Azerbaijan, Armenia have switched places in terms of relations with Russia

Russian Su-35 fighters to be delivered to Iran in spring

At least 16 killed in twin-engine plane crash in Nepal

4 more patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, one of them is pregnant woman

About 25mn California residents under flood watch

Erdogan tells Greece to ‘behave well,’ recalling Turkey weapons

UK to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine in ‘coming weeks’

Quake hits Turkey

Several more pages of classified documents found at Biden's residences, White House says

Amirabdollahian to Assad: Iran will continue to resolutely support Syria

Major broadcasters to show Boris Johnson's testimony as part of 'coronavirus party' investigation

Protests being held in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu government

Iranian Foreign Ministry summons British ambassador to protest interference in the country's affairs

Peru's president refuses to resign despite violent protests in the country

About 6,000 protesters, including Greta Thunberg, staged a protest in Germany

Lithuania says powerful explosion at gas pipeline may have been caused by technical malfunction

Mitsotakis: Parliamentary elections in Greece will take place in spring

UAE Energy Minister: OPEC+ faces "unstable outlook" in oil markets

Azerbaijani media report on visit of U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Cameron to Baku

French MFA summons Iranian chargé d'affaires in Paris amid execution of Alireza Akbari

Clashes in Tunis during protests on anniversary of revolution

Iranian FM holds talks in Damascus with Syrian President

Czech Republic holds presidential elections

Iran expresses readiness to build power plants in Lebanon

Kazakhstan holds elections to Senate of Parliament

Ukrainian authorities report missile attack on Kyiv infrastructure

Export from East Azerbaijan accounted for 40% of Iran's total exports to Armenia

Senator Bob Menendez vows to continue blocking transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey

Armenian and Artsakh FMs discuss Karabakh situation

New Israeli FM invites Bayramov to visit Azerbaijan on occasion of Azerbaijani Embassy opening

European Parliament rapporteur: Lachin corridor blockade should be lifted without delay

Qatar and UAE energy ministers: The world will need natural gas for a long time to come

5 patients from Artsakh moved to specialized medical centers of Armenia with ICRC mediation

Residents of Kyrgyzstan to save electricity due to abnormal cold weather

Expert assesses chances of Turkish opposition in upcoming elections

US refuses to comment on information about simultaneous sale of fighter jets to Turkey and Greece

Samantha Power: Each day humanitarian assistance cannot flow freely to Karabakh

Swedish MP: Humanitarian catastrophe is looming, as Azerbaijan blocked Lachin corridor

Ara Mkrtchyan appointed Armenian Deputy Minister of Justice

Satanovsky assesses prospects of changing course of Turkish policy after elections

European Parliament to discuss at plenary session humanitarian consequences of Karabakh blockade

Hearing on opening Lachin corridor to be held at UN International Court of Justice on January 30

U.S. State Department urges Azerbaijani authorities to release opposition prisoners as soon as possible

Explosions heard in Kyiv

Iranian FM: Saudi Arabia is still not ready to normalize relations with Tehran

Ethiopia: 2 prisoners escaped by spraying chili pepper powder in guards' eyes

Cyborg rats could join ranks of India's intelligence services

British woman married her blanket

Germany expects to deploy Puma BMPs for key NATO mission in first half of 2023

U.S. national security agencies investigate hundreds of new UFO reports

Azerbaijan transfers 2nd batch of energy equipment to Ukraine

Bloomberg: The global economy starts the new year on a more optimistic note

Swedish government wants to abolish dance permits

Germany negotiates with Iraq on possibility of importing natural gas

NATO plans to send 3 spy planes to Romania next week

SpaceX applies for registration in South Korea to launch Starlink Internet service

Explosion occurs on gas pipeline connecting Lithuania and Latvia

Finland may expand its military assistance to Ukraine by sending Leopard 2 battle tanks

U.S. cannot stand by as Aliyev regime ruthlessly threatens lives of Karabakh citizens

Germany escapes recession so far

Mongolian parliament approves decision to restore ancient capital Karakorum

TRT Haber: Turkey may offer Europe its own gas from Black Sea fields

Erdogan's stuffed animal jeopardizes Sweden's accession process to NATO

NATO to redeploy AWACS aircraft systems to Romania to track Russia

Serbian FM voices red lines on Kosovo and Metohija

Cavusoglu: Ankara and Moscow are working on gas hub project

Mass media: Next meeting on normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations will take place either in Armenia or in Turkey

Poland and Lithuania want EU to impose restrictions on Russia's nuclear sector

Italy offers Ukraine to use ports of Venice and Trieste

U.S. federal budget deficit widens to $85 billion in December