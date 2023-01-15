Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 198 Russia, Belarus, Ukraine nationals

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions on 198 Russian, Ukrainian, and Belarusian citizens. These restrictive measures shall be implemented for ten years, according to a decree on Sunday by the Ukrainian head of state.
The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine had approved these sanctions.
"Among them, restrictive measures have been applied to pro-Russian [Ukrainian] journalist Diana Panchenko, who worked for the television channels of RF [(Russian Federation)] President Vladimir Putin’s godfather Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of high treason. In addition to Panchenko, seven more citizens of Ukraine have come under sanctions," UNIAN notes.
Sanctions were imposed also on ex-Soviet and Russian filmmaker Andrei Konchalovsky, and Russian singer Yuri Loza.
Russian journalist and music critic Sergey Sosedov, military commissar Semyon Pegov who was wounded in Donbas, and Hollywood film translator Dmitry Puchkov who is also known as Goblin, are also on this sanctions’ list.