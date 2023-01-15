Turkey proposes Russia, Ukraine to open humanitarian corridor for detainees’ exchange, Ukrainian ombudsman says

At the beginning of this week, during the meeting of the ombudspersons of Ukraine and Russia, Dmytro Lubinets, and Tatyana Moskalkova, the intention to open a humanitarian corridor between the two countries was announced for the release of the Ukrainians held by Russia.

In an interview with Ukrinform, Lubinets said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan supported the idea of opening a humanitarian corridor.

The ombudsman of Ukraine explained that the opening of this humanitarian corridor probably will not require the setting up of a special coordinating center. The work can be carried out within the framework of the Coordinating Headquarters, which is already engaged in the exchange of detainees, UNIAN reports.

According to Lubinets, it is assumed that the corridor will operate on the basis of agreements—like the "grain corridor"—and will facilitate the return of both military personnel and civilians to Ukraine. It is about thousands of people.