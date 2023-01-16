News
Earthquake jolts Japan
Earthquake jolts Japan
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake occurred west of Japan’s Ogasawara Islands, the main meteorological department of the country informed.

The epicenter of the tremor was located at a depth of 400 kilometers.

The quake in the archipelago measured magnitude 3 according to the seven-magnitude scale accepted in Japan.

There are no reports of casualties or damage.

There is no tsunami warning.

The seismic activity was felt in nine prefectures, but in places other than the Ogasawara Islands, their magnitude did not exceed 1.
