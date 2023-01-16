News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 16
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Patapoutian: We need international community to pay attention to Azerbaijan’s inhumane actions against Armenians
Patapoutian: We need international community to pay attention to Azerbaijan’s inhumane actions against Armenians
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Action needs to be taken on the ongoing Azerbaijani blockage of the Lachin corridor that links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia. Armenian molecular biologist, neuroscientist, and Nobel Prize laureate in the field of medicine, Ardem Patapoutian, wrote about this on Twitter.

“We need the international community to pay attention to Azerbaijani government’s inhumane actions against Armenians. Many have condemned the blockade but action is needed,” Patapoutian wrote, and attached to his post a CNN article about the difficult situation in Artsakh caused by the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
At least 3,400 people lose their jobs, sources of income due to dire economic situation in Karabakh
Because of the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh…
 Canada parliament committee to discuss Azerbaijan blockage of Lachin corridor
Garnett Genuis, a member of the Canadian House of Commons, informed…
 France National Assembly speaker: We don’t understand Azerbaijani president’s criticism
France seeks to take action for the benefit of the process of establishing peace in South Caucasus, Yaël Braun-Pivet said in an interview…
 Russian expert: Azerbaijan has sent quite alarming signal to Karabakh population
Andrey Areshev noted that this directly refers to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh...
 Karabakh preschool, long-day school classes to continue to be suspended
Due to insufficient supply of food as a result of the ongoing Azerbaijani blockage of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia…
 Kansas ex-governor: Who is willing to save Karabakh?
Sam Brownback expressed his concern regarding the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos