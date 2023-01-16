Patapoutian: We need international community to pay attention to Azerbaijan’s inhumane actions against Armenians

Action needs to be taken on the ongoing Azerbaijani blockage of the Lachin corridor that links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia. Armenian molecular biologist, neuroscientist, and Nobel Prize laureate in the field of medicine, Ardem Patapoutian, wrote about this on Twitter.

“We need the international community to pay attention to Azerbaijani government’s inhumane actions against Armenians. Many have condemned the blockade but action is needed,” Patapoutian wrote, and attached to his post a CNN article about the difficult situation in Artsakh caused by the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor.