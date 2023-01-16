Canada parliament committee to discuss Azerbaijan blockage of Lachin corridor

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Canadian parliament will hold a hearing this week on the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor, which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia. Garnett Genuis, a member of the Canadian House of Commons, informed about this.

"Conservatives on Canada’s Foreign Affairs Committee are working with other opposition parties to convene urgent hearings on the artsakh/nagorno-karabakh Lachin Corridor blockade. Our committee must meet this week. Azerbaijan must end the blockade," the Canadian MP wrote on Twitter.

Also, Genuis attached to his post a tweet by another Canadian lawmaker, Stephane Bergeron, according to which, on the initiative of members of the Bloc Quebecois party and with the support of conservatives and neo-democrats, a discussion will be held in the Foreign Affairs Committee on "Azeri blockade of the corridor linking Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia."