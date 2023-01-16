News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 16
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Canada parliament committee to discuss Azerbaijan blockage of Lachin corridor
Canada parliament committee to discuss Azerbaijan blockage of Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Canadian parliament will hold a hearing this week on the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor, which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia. Garnett Genuis, a member of the Canadian House of Commons, informed about this.

"Conservatives on Canada’s Foreign Affairs Committee are working with other opposition parties to convene urgent hearings on the artsakh/nagorno-karabakh Lachin Corridor blockade. Our committee must meet this week. Azerbaijan must end the blockade," the Canadian MP wrote on Twitter.

Also, Genuis attached to his post a tweet by another Canadian lawmaker, Stephane Bergeron, according to which, on the initiative of members of the Bloc Quebecois party and with the support of conservatives and neo-democrats, a discussion will be held in the Foreign Affairs Committee on "Azeri blockade of the corridor linking Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
At least 3,400 people lose their jobs, sources of income due to dire economic situation in Karabakh
Because of the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh…
 Patapoutian: We need international community to pay attention to Azerbaijan’s inhumane actions against Armenians
The Nobel Prize laureate reflected on the ongoing Azerbaijani blockage of the Lachin corridor that links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia…
 France National Assembly speaker: We don’t understand Azerbaijani president’s criticism
France seeks to take action for the benefit of the process of establishing peace in South Caucasus, Yaël Braun-Pivet said in an interview…
 Russian expert: Azerbaijan has sent quite alarming signal to Karabakh population
Andrey Areshev noted that this directly refers to the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh...
 Karabakh preschool, long-day school classes to continue to be suspended
Due to insufficient supply of food as a result of the ongoing Azerbaijani blockage of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia…
 Kansas ex-governor: Who is willing to save Karabakh?
Sam Brownback expressed his concern regarding the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos