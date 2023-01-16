IAEA head says the agency is expanding its presence in Ukraine

Armenia opposition lawmaker: Holding presidential elections in Karabakh is untimely at this phase

Floods in the Philippines affect nearly 1.4 million people

Opposition MP: Armenia declining from hosting CSTO military exercise does not reduce Azerbaijan attack probability

Car crashes into Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

Tasnim: Iran will receive Su-35 fighters from Russia in spring

At least 3,400 people lose their jobs, sources of income due to dire economic situation in Karabakh

Armenia official: Country's airlines may be removed from European Commission ‘blacklist’ in next 2 years

Sixteen people killed in car crash in Nigeria

US embassy in Armenia closed today

Deputy Minister: It is necessary to facilitate work of refueling points for electric cars in Armenia

Karabakh has new Security Council chief, Security Service director

Russia, Iran are negotiating creation of common steblecoin on gold

Passenger flow at Armenia airports unprecedented, about 3.69 million people, in 2022

Armenia PM to not attend World Economic Forum in Davos

Patapoutian: We need international community to pay attention to Azerbaijan’s inhumane actions against Armenians

Canada parliament committee to discuss Azerbaijan blockage of Lachin corridor

Copper prices decline

Armenia FM heading for Austria

France National Assembly speaker: We don’t understand Azerbaijani president’s criticism

World oil prices falling

Earthquake jolts Japan

Gold goes up in price

Armenia parliament kicks off winter session

Catholic priest burned to death in Nigeria

Jihadists abduct nearly 60 women in Burkina Faso

Archaeologists unearth 7,000-year-old grave with 38 decapitated remains in Slovakia

Armenia President arrives in Estonia (VIDEO)

Peru president extends state of emergency for 1 month due to protests

Turkey proposes Russia, Ukraine to open humanitarian corridor for detainees’ exchange, Ukrainian ombudsman says

Russian expert: Azerbaijan has sent quite alarming signal to Karabakh population

Iraq deploys 6,000 policemen on Iran and Turkey borders, media report

At least 10 killed in Congo church bomb explosion

Paris prosecutor's office launches judicial investigation into Gare du Nord train station attack

Andrey Areshev: September escalation on Armenia border occurred immediately after Russia troops’ retreat from Kharkov

Iran president orders to reopen company that oversees natural gas storage in emergencies

President declares ‘historic’ constitutional crisis in Israel

Eni announces new natural gas discovery in Mediterranean field

Russian analyst: Russia's increased dependence on Turkey will be taken into account in Karabakh issue

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 198 Russia, Belarus, Ukraine nationals

EU calls on Iran to abolish capital punishment

Afghanistan female ex-MP, bodyguard shot dead at home

Red Cross transports medicine, other supplies from Armenia to Karabakh

Putin announces special military operation’s positive dynamics

Andrey Areshev: Armenia leadership seriously discussing matter of leaving CSTO

UN slams Afghanistan central bank for ‘misleading’ statements

Dmitry Rogozin: Russian designers created unique Marker unmanned reconnaissance, assault vehicle

Biden declares major natural disaster in California

Karabakh preschool, long-day school classes to continue to be suspended

Analyst explains why Baku started talking about ‘Western Azerbaijan’

Boris Johnson was on verge of ruin, took loan with millionaire relative’s help, media report

Georgia official reacts harshly to Ukraine request for transfer of Buk air defense system

Kansas ex-governor: Who is willing to save Karabakh?

Ibrahim Kalin: New Turkish ground operation possible in Syria at any time

Protest staged near Russian military base in Gyumri

All passengers killed in Nepal plane crash

Young Armenian couple dies due to elevator malfunction in Georgia

World Health Organization urges China to release more Covid-19 information

Andrey Areshev: Azerbaijan, Armenia have switched places in terms of relations with Russia

Russian Su-35 fighters to be delivered to Iran in spring

At least 16 killed in twin-engine plane crash in Nepal

4 more patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, one of them is pregnant woman

About 25mn California residents under flood watch

Erdogan tells Greece to ‘behave well,’ recalling Turkey weapons

UK to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine in ‘coming weeks’

Quake hits Turkey

Several more pages of classified documents found at Biden's residences, White House says

Amirabdollahian to Assad: Iran will continue to resolutely support Syria

Major broadcasters to show Boris Johnson's testimony as part of 'coronavirus party' investigation

Protests being held in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu government

Iranian Foreign Ministry summons British ambassador to protest interference in the country's affairs

Peru's president refuses to resign despite violent protests in the country

About 6,000 protesters, including Greta Thunberg, staged a protest in Germany

Lithuania says powerful explosion at gas pipeline may have been caused by technical malfunction

Mitsotakis: Parliamentary elections in Greece will take place in spring

UAE Energy Minister: OPEC+ faces "unstable outlook" in oil markets

Azerbaijani media report on visit of U.S. State Department spokesman Mark Cameron to Baku

French MFA summons Iranian chargé d'affaires in Paris amid execution of Alireza Akbari

Clashes in Tunis during protests on anniversary of revolution

Iranian FM holds talks in Damascus with Syrian President

Czech Republic holds presidential elections

Iran expresses readiness to build power plants in Lebanon

Kazakhstan holds elections to Senate of Parliament

Ukrainian authorities report missile attack on Kyiv infrastructure

Export from East Azerbaijan accounted for 40% of Iran's total exports to Armenia

Senator Bob Menendez vows to continue blocking transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey

Armenian and Artsakh FMs discuss Karabakh situation

New Israeli FM invites Bayramov to visit Azerbaijan on occasion of Azerbaijani Embassy opening

European Parliament rapporteur: Lachin corridor blockade should be lifted without delay

Qatar and UAE energy ministers: The world will need natural gas for a long time to come

5 patients from Artsakh moved to specialized medical centers of Armenia with ICRC mediation

Residents of Kyrgyzstan to save electricity due to abnormal cold weather

Expert assesses chances of Turkish opposition in upcoming elections

US refuses to comment on information about simultaneous sale of fighter jets to Turkey and Greece

Samantha Power: Each day humanitarian assistance cannot flow freely to Karabakh

Swedish MP: Humanitarian catastrophe is looming, as Azerbaijan blocked Lachin corridor

Ara Mkrtchyan appointed Armenian Deputy Minister of Justice

Satanovsky assesses prospects of changing course of Turkish policy after elections

European Parliament to discuss at plenary session humanitarian consequences of Karabakh blockade

Hearing on opening Lachin corridor to be held at UN International Court of Justice on January 30