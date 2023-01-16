Floods in the Philippines affect nearly 1.4 million people

At least 28 people have been killed and three are missing due to floods in the Philippines. Severe weather affected more than 1.39 million people in 14 regions of the country, the National Council for Risk and Disaster Management said in a report released Monday. Earlier, 27 deaths were reported.
According to the agency, 211,900 displaced people are in 489 evacuation centers. At least 14,100 people have left their homes in advance, 11 citizens have received various injuries. More than 1 thousand incidents connected with natural disasters, including floods and landslides, were recorded in 14 regions of the republic.
Natural disasters damaged 1.3 thousand houses for 2.41 million pesos ($43,800). Damage to 156 infrastructure was estimated at 171.5 million pesos ($3.13 million) and to agriculture at 299.7 million pesos ($5.47 million). Floods damaged 231 roads and 55 bridges and affected 26 seaports. Power outages were recorded in 58 cities, but in 34 it has already been restored, 9 municipalities still have problems with water supply, in three - with communication.
In 554 cities and 134 municipalities the classes in educational institutions and work at businesses have been suspended. In 33 settlements a disaster mode is introduced. The government has already allocated 74.2 million pesos ($1.35 million) for assistance.