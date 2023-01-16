News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 16
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Floods in the Philippines affect nearly 1.4 million people
Floods in the Philippines affect nearly 1.4 million people
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 28 people have been killed and three are missing due to floods in the Philippines. Severe weather affected more than 1.39 million people in 14 regions of the country, the National Council for Risk and Disaster Management said in a report released Monday. Earlier, 27 deaths were reported.

According to the agency, 211,900 displaced people are in 489 evacuation centers. At least 14,100 people have left their homes in advance, 11 citizens have received various injuries. More than 1 thousand incidents connected with natural disasters, including floods and landslides, were recorded in 14 regions of the republic.

Natural disasters damaged 1.3 thousand houses for 2.41 million pesos ($43,800). Damage to 156 infrastructure was estimated at 171.5 million pesos ($3.13 million) and to agriculture at 299.7 million pesos ($5.47 million). Floods damaged 231 roads and 55 bridges and affected 26 seaports. Power outages were recorded in 58 cities, but in 34 it has already been restored, 9 municipalities still have problems with water supply, in three - with communication.

In 554 cities and 134 municipalities the classes in educational institutions and work at businesses have been suspended. In 33 settlements a disaster mode is introduced. The government has already allocated 74.2 million pesos ($1.35 million) for assistance.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Car crashes into Brandenburg Gate in Berlin
What damage was done to the gate is not yet reported...
 Sixteen people killed in car crash in Nigeria
The accident also injured 83 people...
 All passengers killed in Nepal plane crash
53 Nepalis, five Indians, four Russians, one Irish national, two Koreans, one Argentinian, and a French national were on board…
 Young Armenian couple dies due to elevator malfunction in Georgia
Armen Sarkisov fell into the elevator shaft of a residential building in the capital Tbilisi, and his wife tried to help him when the elevator moved…
 Floods in the Philippines kill 17 people
The government has already allocated 30.9 million pesos ($562,300) to provide aid...
 AP: US tornado kills 7 people
According to its data, at least six people were killed in the state of Alabama...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos