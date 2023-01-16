News
Passenger flow at Armenia airports unprecedented, about 3.69 million people, in 2022
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

The number of passengers arriving and departing from Armenia’s airports in 2022 was unprecedented. This was announced Monday by deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructure Armen Simonyan, during the National Assembly debates on the bill on addenda to the Aviation law of the country.

"In general, the number of passengers departing and arriving from Armenia’s airports in 2022 was 3 million 697 thousand 539 people. Out of them, 1 million 458 thousand 718 passengers left with Russian airlines, and 916 thousand 524 passengers—with Armenian-registered airlines. I should mention that 1.322 million passengers have traveled by the airlines of other countries," said Simonyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն
