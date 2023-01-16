Armenia official: Country's airlines may be removed from European Commission ‘blacklist’ in next 2 years

Armenia’s airlines may be removed from the "blacklist" of the European Commission in the next two years. This was announced Monday by deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructure Armen Simonyan, during the National Assembly debates on the bill on addenda to the Aviation law of the country, while answering the questions of the MPs.
In particular, the deputy minister recalled that the Armenian authorities have signed the European Common Aviation Area agreement with the EU, which was ratified in December last year.
"According to that agreement, in the next two years, the Armenian legislation envisions the inclusion of the standards and norms of many European directives," said Simonyan.
As per the deputy minister, Armenia’s compliance with these standards will lead to the simultaneous removal of Armenia’s airlines from the aforesaid "blacklist".
"Out of about 50 [respective] mistakes that were made [by Armenia] before, 27 to 28 have already been corrected. The process continues. When we reach the complete elimination of errors, the problem will most likely be solved," added the Armenian official.