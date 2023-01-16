News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 16
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Opposition MP: Armenia declining from hosting CSTO military exercise does not reduce Azerbaijan attack probability
Opposition MP: Armenia declining from hosting CSTO military exercise does not reduce Azerbaijan attack probability
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


If guided by PM Nikol Pashinyan's approach that conducting CSTO military exercises in Armenia is dangerous for Armenia, then the Armenian armed forces should not carry out any military exercises or measures to increase their combat-readiness. Opposition MP and security expert Tigran Abrahamyan told this to reporters Monday at the National Assembly.

"In general, the holding of military exercises is first of all aimed at increasing the combat-readiness of the armed forces. In the CSTO format, it is aimed not only at increasing the combat-readiness, but also at harmonizing the operations of the troops. Second, the decision to hold CSTO military exercises in Armenia this year had a political basis. That I consider a certain support move. The decision of the Armenian authorities [not to host these military exercises] is not perceptible to me, by and large, and I do not see its favorable consequences for Armenia," said Abrahamyan.

To the remark that Azerbaijan and Turkey may attack, whereas the CSTO will not come back to protect Armenia is given by the latter’s authorities as a reason for not hosting the CSTO military exercises in Armenia, the opposition lawmaker responded: "Even without that, Azerbaijan and Turkey are conducting quite intensive military exercises. It has been announced that by 2025 the armed forces of these countries will have harmonization and integration, there will be a unified [military] command, which in itself is a big threat for Armenia. Armenia should also benefit from the circle of allies, possible friendly countries. The step of declining from this or that military exercise does not in any way reduce the probability of a possible Azerbaijani attack. If Azerbaijan has such a goal, it will find the opportunity."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Andrey Areshev: Armenia leadership seriously discussing matter of leaving CSTO
If PM Pashinyan were to announce the start of this procedure, it would mean a new phase in the deterioration of Russian-Armenian relations, said the expert on South Caucasus issues…
 Armenian MFA: CSTO Secretariat is not competent to comment on statements of CSTO members
Asked that CSTO Secretariat commented on the issue of the cancellation of military exercises...
 Zakharova on CSTO reaction to Azerbaijan's September aggression against Armenia
"If it did not coincide with the views of a number of political figures involved in the settlement process...
 Zakharova: The Armenian leader made many other remarkable statements
She recalled that last year the Armenian Defense Ministry had not allocated a military contingent to participate in joint CSTO exercises in Kazakhstan...
 CSTO Secretariat has not received notification from Yerevan about cancellation of military exercises in Armenia
CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zaynetdinov told reporters…
 Armenia parliament opposition leader: PM reached arrangement with Turkey, Azerbaijan not to improve our army
Ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanyan reflected on the fact that PM Nikol Pashinyan announced that he declined from holding the CSTO military exercises in Armenia because they could cause tension in the region…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos