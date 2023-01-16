Opposition MP: Armenia declining from hosting CSTO military exercise does not reduce Azerbaijan attack probability

If guided by PM Nikol Pashinyan's approach that conducting CSTO military exercises in Armenia is dangerous for Armenia, then the Armenian armed forces should not carry out any military exercises or measures to increase their combat-readiness. Opposition MP and security expert Tigran Abrahamyan told this to reporters Monday at the National Assembly.

"In general, the holding of military exercises is first of all aimed at increasing the combat-readiness of the armed forces. In the CSTO format, it is aimed not only at increasing the combat-readiness, but also at harmonizing the operations of the troops. Second, the decision to hold CSTO military exercises in Armenia this year had a political basis. That I consider a certain support move. The decision of the Armenian authorities [not to host these military exercises] is not perceptible to me, by and large, and I do not see its favorable consequences for Armenia," said Abrahamyan.

To the remark that Azerbaijan and Turkey may attack, whereas the CSTO will not come back to protect Armenia is given by the latter’s authorities as a reason for not hosting the CSTO military exercises in Armenia, the opposition lawmaker responded: "Even without that, Azerbaijan and Turkey are conducting quite intensive military exercises. It has been announced that by 2025 the armed forces of these countries will have harmonization and integration, there will be a unified [military] command, which in itself is a big threat for Armenia. Armenia should also benefit from the circle of allies, possible friendly countries. The step of declining from this or that military exercise does not in any way reduce the probability of a possible Azerbaijani attack. If Azerbaijan has such a goal, it will find the opportunity."