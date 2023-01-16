News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 16
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Bloomberg: Swiss franc loses its advantage over euro
Bloomberg: Swiss franc loses its advantage over euro
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The Swiss franc is losing its advantage amid improving prospects for the euro, Bloomberg reported.

Currencies such as the Swiss franc have traditionally been used to overcome market turmoil, the publication writes. But given the improvement in the euro, which is due to lower energy prices, the Fed's slowdown relative to raising rates, as well as China's attempt to restore the economy, demand for the Swiss franc is not just falling, but disappearing, says the material.

The euro's optimistic shift was helped by the euro-franc cross rate, which allowed it to break parity for the first time in six months.

This contrasts with last year, when the franc rose sharply amid euro difficulties, as fears of inflation and recession led investors to turn to one of the world's most popular currency havens, the paper wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos