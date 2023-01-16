Bloomberg: Swiss franc loses its advantage over euro

The Swiss franc is losing its advantage amid improving prospects for the euro, Bloomberg reported.
Currencies such as the Swiss franc have traditionally been used to overcome market turmoil, the publication writes. But given the improvement in the euro, which is due to lower energy prices, the Fed's slowdown relative to raising rates, as well as China's attempt to restore the economy, demand for the Swiss franc is not just falling, but disappearing, says the material.
The euro's optimistic shift was helped by the euro-franc cross rate, which allowed it to break parity for the first time in six months.
This contrasts with last year, when the franc rose sharply amid euro difficulties, as fears of inflation and recession led investors to turn to one of the world's most popular currency havens, the paper wrote.