Monday
January 16
Contractor of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accused of embezzlement of millions of dollars
Contractor of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accused of embezzlement of millions of dollars
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

The contractor of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is accused of embezzling more than 9 million manats (over $5 million) allocated from the budget for the construction of an ammunition depot.

According to Azerbaijani media reports, the trial on the charge is currently underway. Uzeyir Hasanov, head of BİNA Tikinti Kompaniyası LLC, has been found guilty. Hasanov, under investigation by the Baku Court of Grave Crimes, is accused of embezzlement and forgery.

He faces up to 14 years in prison. The head of the company is accused of failing to fully meet his obligations in the construction of an ammunition depot, laying communication lines and installing furniture between 2011 and 2017, as well as overstating prices in documents. Additionally, according to the accusation, Hasanov's company embezzled 1.8 million manats during the works at the Museum of History.

Hasanov does not plead guilty and notes that the charges were brought against him without a thorough investigation and the presentation of reliable evidence.
