Bishkek tops list of world's most polluted cities

Bishkek on Monday came out on top in the world in terms of air pollution. This is reported on the website www.iqair.com, which publishes a rating of air quality.
According to the website, air pollution in the Kyrgyz capital is 306 AQI (air quality index), which corresponds to the level of "dangerous".
Dhaka (Bangladesh) is in second place with 179 AQI and Delhi (India) in third with 176 AQI. In these cities, the degree of purity of the air is rated as "harmful.
The top ten of the list also include Calcutta (India), Karachi (Pakistan), Mumbai (India), Accra (Ghana), Baghdad (Iraq), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), and Lahore (Pakistan).