FT: Britain will tighten measures to suppress protests

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will propose new measures to suppress public protests in the country by law enforcement, despite strong criticism from human rights organizations, the Financial Times wrote.
According to the newspaper, the politician wants to expand the legal definition of serious disruption to help police stop and restrain what he considers to be a disruptive minority who use road-blocking tactics or slow marches.
The prime minister believes that the right of citizens to protest is a fundamental right, but not absolute.
A balance must be struck between the rights of individuals and the rights of the working majority who deal with daily affairs, the paper quotes Sunak as saying.
The publication notes that the police have already been given additional powers to prevent protesters from using what authorities see as partisan tactics. The new legislation will allow law enforcers to quell protests before any chaos erupts.