World's first smart pepper spray with warning system introduced

At the technology exhibition CES 2023 was presented the world's first smart pepper spray 444, TechCrunch reported.
The target audience of pepper spray - young girls and women, said the developers of the novelty. The gadget is equipped with a special clip, through which it can be attached to a piece of clothing, pocket or bag, so if necessary, to be able to quickly apply it.
A distinctive feature of this canister is the connection to your smartphone via Bluetooth. If the owner of the device pulls the trigger, the gadget will send a text message to the potential victim's contacts to alert them of the danger. The message will also include the geolocation of the victim.
At the moment, the 444 can is in the prototype stage and does not have a final design. The cost of the device is $35. The novelty will go on sale in 2023.