Bild: There was smoke in house of German Defense Minister Lambrecht, the fire was extinguished

UK government may veto Scottish gender self-recognition law

Talks between Russian and Iranian foreign ministers postponed

Polish PM: Germany should send Ukraine all the weapons it needs, including tanks

ECtHR issues urgent notice to monitor implementation of its decision to unblock Lachine Corridor

Queue of ships in Bosporus Strait stretched for kilometers

Turkish ombudsman: Russia and Ukraine are working on major prisoner exchange deal

Swedish prosecutor's office will not investigate Erdogan's effigy

Armenian FM meets Executive Director of UN Office on Drugs

Bishkek tops list of world's most polluted cities

China builds world's first unmanned ship with artificial intelligence and drones

Erdogan: Sweden and Finland should deport or extradite up to 130 terrorists to Turkey

Deputy PMs of Armenia and Vice President of EBRD discuss course of implementation of joint projects

Armenian President and Estonian Prime Minister discuss regional issues

Putin and Erdogan discuss Ukraine and Syria

Italy arrests most wanted goat nostra boss

4-year-old girl dies after falling through ice in Armenia

FT: Britain will tighten measures to suppress protests

Children's hospital of Artsakh captial has 13 children in neonatal, intensive care departments

President: No internal political crisis in Artsakh, such thing cannot be allowed

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

Armenia President expresses satisfaction with Estonia's clear position on unblocking of Lachin corridor

Armenia PM instructs to properly organize preparations for 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris

Bloomberg: Swiss franc loses its advantage over euro

Karabakh state minister: Blockade changes country's priorities

Armenian authorities propose to include war games in list of awarded sports and events

Exchange prices for gas in Europe fall below $700 per thousand cubic meters

OSCE Chair Bujar Osmani arrives in Kyiv

Lachin corridor can be reopened diplomatically, Armenia opposition MP says

IAEA head says the agency is expanding its presence in Ukraine

Bild: There was smoke in house of German Defense Minister Lambrecht, the fire was extinguished

Armenia opposition lawmaker: Holding presidential elections in Karabakh is untimely at this phase

About $350M planned to be invested in Yerevan international airport expansion

Floods in the Philippines affect nearly 1.4 million people

Imported products used as raw material to be exempt from VAT in Armenia

Opposition MP: Armenia declining from hosting CSTO military exercise does not reduce Azerbaijan attack probability

Car crashes into Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

Contractor of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accused of embezzlement of millions of dollars

Tasnim: Iran will receive Su-35 fighters from Russia in spring

At least 3,400 people lose their jobs, sources of income due to dire economic situation in Karabakh

Armenia official: Country's airlines may be removed from European Commission ‘blacklist’ in next 2 years

Sixteen people killed in car crash in Nigeria

US embassy in Armenia closed today

Deputy Minister: It is necessary to facilitate work of refueling points for electric cars in Armenia

Karabakh has new Security Council chief, Security Service director

Russia, Iran are negotiating creation of common steblecoin on gold

Passenger flow at Armenia airports unprecedented, about 3.69 million people, in 2022

156 new buses arrive in Yerevan

Armenia PM to not attend World Economic Forum in Davos

Patapoutian: We need international community to pay attention to Azerbaijan’s inhumane actions against Armenians

Canada parliament committee to discuss Azerbaijan blockage of Lachin corridor

Copper prices decline

Armenia FM heading for Austria

France National Assembly speaker: We don’t understand Azerbaijani president’s criticism

World oil prices falling

Earthquake jolts Japan

Gold goes up in price

Armenia parliament kicks off winter session

The Bosphorus Strait is closed to traffic because of grounded ship

Catholic priest burned to death in Nigeria

Jihadists abduct nearly 60 women in Burkina Faso

Archaeologists unearth 7,000-year-old grave with 38 decapitated remains in Slovakia

Armenia President arrives in Estonia (VIDEO)

Peru president extends state of emergency for 1 month due to protests

Turkey proposes Russia, Ukraine to open humanitarian corridor for detainees’ exchange, Ukrainian ombudsman says

Russian expert: Azerbaijan has sent quite alarming signal to Karabakh population

Iraq deploys 6,000 policemen on Iran and Turkey borders, media report

At least 10 killed in Congo church bomb explosion

Paris prosecutor's office launches judicial investigation into Gare du Nord train station attack

Andrey Areshev: September escalation on Armenia border occurred immediately after Russia troops’ retreat from Kharkov

Iran president orders to reopen company that oversees natural gas storage in emergencies

President declares ‘historic’ constitutional crisis in Israel

Eni announces new natural gas discovery in Mediterranean field

Russian analyst: Russia's increased dependence on Turkey will be taken into account in Karabakh issue

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 198 Russia, Belarus, Ukraine nationals

EU calls on Iran to abolish capital punishment

Afghanistan female ex-MP, bodyguard shot dead at home

Red Cross transports medicine, other supplies from Armenia to Karabakh

Putin announces special military operation’s positive dynamics

Andrey Areshev: Armenia leadership seriously discussing matter of leaving CSTO

UN slams Afghanistan central bank for ‘misleading’ statements

Dmitry Rogozin: Russian designers created unique Marker unmanned reconnaissance, assault vehicle

Biden declares major natural disaster in California

Karabakh preschool, long-day school classes to continue to be suspended

Analyst explains why Baku started talking about ‘Western Azerbaijan’

Boris Johnson was on verge of ruin, took loan with millionaire relative’s help, media report

Georgia official reacts harshly to Ukraine request for transfer of Buk air defense system

Kansas ex-governor: Who is willing to save Karabakh?

Ibrahim Kalin: New Turkish ground operation possible in Syria at any time

Protest staged near Russian military base in Gyumri

All passengers killed in Nepal plane crash

Young Armenian couple dies due to elevator malfunction in Georgia

World Health Organization urges China to release more Covid-19 information

Andrey Areshev: Azerbaijan, Armenia have switched places in terms of relations with Russia

Russian Su-35 fighters to be delivered to Iran in spring

At least 16 killed in twin-engine plane crash in Nepal

4 more patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, one of them is pregnant woman

About 25mn California residents under flood watch

Erdogan tells Greece to ‘behave well,’ recalling Turkey weapons

UK to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine in ‘coming weeks’

Quake hits Turkey