Bild: There was smoke in house of German Defense Minister Lambrecht, the fire was extinguished
Bild: There was smoke in house of German Defense Minister Lambrecht, the fire was extinguished
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

There was smoke in the apartment of German defense minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday because of a burning Christmas wreath, even before the fire department arrived, the minister herself extinguished the fire, the Bild newspaper reported on Monday, citing its own sources.

Around 1:50 p.m., witnesses reported 'smoke' in the minister's apartment in Friedrichshain (a district in Berlin). Lambrecht was able to prevent the worst even before the firefighters arrived, the publication reported.

According to Bild, the smoke was caused by the ignition of the Advent wreath, on which in Germany it is customary to light candles in ascending order until the last Sunday before Christmas, which this year was December 18.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
