About $350M planned to be invested in Yerevan international airport expansion
About $350M planned to be invested in Yerevan international airport expansion
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Armenia International Airports company has submitted a five-year investment plan for the expansion of Zvartnots International Airport of Yerevan. This was announced Monday by deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructure Armen Simonyan, during the National Assembly debates on the bill on addenda to the Aviation law of the country, while answering the questions of the MPs.

According to him, the total cost of this five-year project is estimated at $350 million, and this matter was discussed also at the public investment committee.

"There are certain issues related to the concession contract that should be studied. After that, the government will additionally inform about the course of the work," added Simonyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
